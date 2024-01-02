en English
Record Turnout for New Year’s Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Record Turnout for New Year’s Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC

On the first day of 2024, Vernon, BC witnessed a remarkable New Year’s Day tradition at Kal Beach, where around 100 people, including both children and adults, braved the cold to participate in a lake plunge.

The event, which started promptly at 10:30 a.m., has been a staple for the local lake plunge group, co-created by Janice Buick.

A Surprising Increase in Turnout

Typically, the group sees a modest crowd of about seven attendees per event. To the group’s surprise and delight, the turnout this New Year’s Day was significantly larger.

Buick believes the rise in popularity can be attributed to multiple factors, one being the unconventional thrill of the activity and another the appeal of starting the year with a ‘reset.’

The Appeal of Cold Plunging

Recently, the practice of cold plunging has garnered attention, leading some enthusiasts to invest in specialized tubs for this purpose. Buick, however, emphasizes that an icy dip in the local lake offers a free alternative at a time when most activities carry a cost.

Beyond the economic advantage, Buick points out potential mental health benefits, such as relief from anxiety, stress, and grief. Despite these benefits, she cautions that the activity can pose risks if not approached with respect for the cold and one’s physical limits.

Part of a Nationwide Tradition

This event in Vernon is not an isolated incident but part of a larger tradition celebrated across Canada. From Halifax to Vancouver, thousands of Canadians participate in similar polar bear dips on New Year’s Day.

Some of these events raise money for charity, such as the dip in Oakville, Ontario, which raised $100,000 towards projects that provide clean water in developing countries. Despite some cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, small groups of cold water swimmers continued the tradition, embodying the indomitable Canadian spirit.

Canada Health Lifestyle
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

