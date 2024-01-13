en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Across British Columbia with Near -50C Temperatures

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Across British Columbia with Near -50C Temperatures

In a chilling display of nature’s force, British Columbia witnessed an extraordinary cold surge on January 12, setting 16 new low-temperature records and tying four others. The most chilling record was set at Puntzi Mountain, where the mercury dipped to an incredible -48.4 degrees Celsius, significantly surpassing the previous record of -40.6 degrees Celsius set in 1969. Other communities, including Victoria, West Vancouver, and White Rock along the South Coast, also recorded new lows, highlighting the exceptional cold wave sweeping the region.

Chaos and Danger Amid Extreme Cold

The bone-numbing cold has caused significant disruption across Western Canada, with temperatures dropping to as low as -50C in parts of British Columbia. This severe weather has had far-reaching effects, from rendering roads treacherously icy, leading to multiple vehicle collisions, to endangering lives. Rescue crews were mobilized to save two skiers in Whistler who found themselves in a dire situation with hypothermia and frozen feet. Icy gusts have heightened the risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, and those lacking adequate shelter.

Record-Breaking Lows and Widespread Disruptions

Western Canada, and particularly British Columbia, has been hit hard by the cold snap, resulting in widespread travel delays, traffic chaos, and dangerous conditions. In Edmonton, temperatures plunged to -37C, threatening to touch -40C for the first time since 1972. The harsh weather conditions have triggered numerous crashes, disrupted flights in Calgary and Edmonton, and necessitated daring rescue operations, such as the one in the Fitzsimmons Creek area near the Whistler ski resort. Metro Vancouver also experienced low temperatures and snowfall that led to traffic gridlocks, SkyTrain service delays, and stranded vehicles.

Long-Lasting Arctic Blast

The frigid arctic blast, far from being a fleeting event, is expected to persist through the weekend in British Columbia and Alberta, with temperatures remaining considerably below the norm for this season. The extreme cold has not only shattered temperature records but also posed significant challenges for authorities managing the severe winter conditions. As the cold snap continues, warnings have been issued about frostbite and health risks associated with the plummeting temperatures, particularly for those who may be unprepared or inadequately protected against the severe cold.

0
Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
In a groundbreaking study led by Université de Montréal’s associate medical professor, David Ogez, it has been demonstrated that hypnosis can significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals grappling with chronic pain. With roughly 7.63 million Canadians above 15 years of age enduring chronic pain—pain persisting for over six months—this discovery may offer newfound
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
40 mins ago
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
44 mins ago
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
12 mins ago
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
SAIT to Host Community Volunteer Fair Offering Networking and Skill Development Opportunities
24 mins ago
SAIT to Host Community Volunteer Fair Offering Networking and Skill Development Opportunities
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
36 mins ago
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
Latest Headlines
World News
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
3 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
3 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
3 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
4 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
4 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
4 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
5 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
5 mins
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app