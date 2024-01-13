Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Across British Columbia with Near -50C Temperatures

In a chilling display of nature’s force, British Columbia witnessed an extraordinary cold surge on January 12, setting 16 new low-temperature records and tying four others. The most chilling record was set at Puntzi Mountain, where the mercury dipped to an incredible -48.4 degrees Celsius, significantly surpassing the previous record of -40.6 degrees Celsius set in 1969. Other communities, including Victoria, West Vancouver, and White Rock along the South Coast, also recorded new lows, highlighting the exceptional cold wave sweeping the region.

Chaos and Danger Amid Extreme Cold

The bone-numbing cold has caused significant disruption across Western Canada, with temperatures dropping to as low as -50C in parts of British Columbia. This severe weather has had far-reaching effects, from rendering roads treacherously icy, leading to multiple vehicle collisions, to endangering lives. Rescue crews were mobilized to save two skiers in Whistler who found themselves in a dire situation with hypothermia and frozen feet. Icy gusts have heightened the risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, and those lacking adequate shelter.

Record-Breaking Lows and Widespread Disruptions

Western Canada, and particularly British Columbia, has been hit hard by the cold snap, resulting in widespread travel delays, traffic chaos, and dangerous conditions. In Edmonton, temperatures plunged to -37C, threatening to touch -40C for the first time since 1972. The harsh weather conditions have triggered numerous crashes, disrupted flights in Calgary and Edmonton, and necessitated daring rescue operations, such as the one in the Fitzsimmons Creek area near the Whistler ski resort. Metro Vancouver also experienced low temperatures and snowfall that led to traffic gridlocks, SkyTrain service delays, and stranded vehicles.

Long-Lasting Arctic Blast

The frigid arctic blast, far from being a fleeting event, is expected to persist through the weekend in British Columbia and Alberta, with temperatures remaining considerably below the norm for this season. The extreme cold has not only shattered temperature records but also posed significant challenges for authorities managing the severe winter conditions. As the cold snap continues, warnings have been issued about frostbite and health risks associated with the plummeting temperatures, particularly for those who may be unprepared or inadequately protected against the severe cold.