Canada

Record-Breaking Cold Freeze in Okanagan Unleashes ‘Steam Devils’ Phenomenon

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Record-Breaking Cold Freeze in Okanagan Unleashes ‘Steam Devils’ Phenomenon

As the Central Okanagan region shivers under the grip of an icy cold snap, the thermometer has tumbled to bone-chilling depths far below the average high of 0.6 C and the average low of -4.4 C. With temperatures plunging below -20 C across the Okanagan, Penticton has found itself on the frosty frontline, breaking a record set in 1950 by reaching a numbing -22 C.

The Impact of the Cold Snap

The extreme cold has brought more than just record temperatures. It has also brought a flurry of challenges for residents, affecting homes, roads, ski hills, and job sites. Yet, amid the adversity, it has unveiled an opportunity for capturing a unique weather phenomenon – ‘steam devils’ on the Okanagan Lake. These captivating spectacles occur when the lake’s warmer water heats the adjacent air, causing it to rise rapidly and create rotating vortexes that mirror dust devils.

A Persistent Freeze

Despite the difficulties posed by the cold weather, there’s no thaw in sight. The forecast predicts even lower temperatures and snow for the weekend, with daytime highs struggling to reach -10°C by the middle of next week. The freeze is expected to hold particularly firm in the mountains, where the mercury could plunge into the -30s C.

Warnings from Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued an alert for extreme cold in the highway passes of B.C., cautioning of temperatures potentially reaching into the -30s C and wind chill values spanning from -20 to -50. The alert warns of dangerous wind chill values of -35 or lower due to an arctic ridge over the province, reminding residents to bundle up and stay safe during this extraordinary cold snap.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

