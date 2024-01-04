en English
Canada

RDKB’s HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living

In the picturesque landscapes of Kootenay Boundary, a new dawn of sustainable living has been ushered in. The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has launched RDKB HomeSmart, a groundbreaking initiative offering free home retrofit guidance to its residents. Backed by the Columbia Basin Trust, FortisBC, and RDKB itself, this initiative has a profound objective: to promote energy-efficient home retrofits and foster resilience against the evolving challenges of climate change.

A Step Towards Sustainable Living

Launching this month, RDKB HomeSmart is designed to assist homeowners in transforming their homes into bastions of energy efficiency. By doing so, the program seeks to reduce energy consumption and prepare homes for a future shaped by climate change. The service is not just about making homes resilient and energy-efficient, but also about simplifying the process for the residents. From navigating rebates and loans to providing professional advice from an independent team of experts, the program is set to make the retrofit journey accessible and straightforward for residents.

More Than Just a Retrofit Program

While there are a plethora of retrofit programs out there, RDKB HomeSmart stands out with its unique offerings. The program provides a time-saving process, eliminating the hassle of lengthy procedures and red tape. It helps homeowners navigate the labyrinth of rebates and loans, ensuring they get the maximum benefits out of their retrofit process. Moreover, the program offers expert guidance from a team of independent professionals who provide unbiased advice to homeowners, promoting an informed decision-making process.

Future-Proofing Homes, Future-Proofing Lives

Freya Phillips, RDKB’s senior energy specialist, underscored the significance of efficient and resilient home retrofits. According to Phillips, such retrofits not only reduce energy consumption but also decrease costs, aiding in future-proofing properties. Aligning with this vision, Raven Atherton, the program coordinator, highlighted the program’s aim to simplify the retrofit process for residents, from registration to the realization of home improvements. She emphasized that the program is designed to make the retrofit journey as seamless as possible, thereby encouraging more residents to make their homes energy-efficient and resilient.

For residents keen on embarking on this energy-saving journey, the RDKB HomeSmart team is just a call, email, or website visit away. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, initiatives like RDKB HomeSmart are not just about retrofitting homes, but also about retrofitting our lives for a sustainable future.

Canada Climate & Environment Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

