Canada

RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Moncton Shooting Case

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Moncton Shooting Case

In a concerted effort to solve an alleged shooting incident in Moncton, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in New Brunswick has reached out to the public for assistance. The incident, which transpired on December 3, involved a single shot fired at a residence on North Street in the early morning.

Disturbing Details Unveiled

According to the RCMP, surveillance footage captured a dark-colored, four-door vehicle with no rear license plate stopping at the intersection of Sherrard Avenue and North Street. The driver stepped out, discharged a firearm towards the residence, and rapidly left the scene. Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, no injuries were reported as there were only two people inside the home at the time.

Public Assistance Needed

In a bid to expedite the investigation, RCMP released photos of the suspect’s vehicle. Despite the images’ low quality, they hold out hope that these photos will aid in identifying the vehicle or inspire the public to provide additional information. Specifically, they are seeking witnesses and anyone who was in the vicinity of North Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on the day of the incident.

Preserving Investigation Integrity

In order to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the RCMP has refrained from commenting on aspects such as whether there were multiple shooters or if shots were fired from a vehicle. Furthermore, they have not disclosed any information about potential arrests or charges. They have, however, provided contact information for the Codiac Regional RCMP and Crime Stoppers for those who have information related to the case.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

