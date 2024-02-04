RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Grande Prairie

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Grande Prairie, Canada, have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy, Ryder Samarin. Last seen at his home in the early hours of Saturday morning, the boy's disappearance has spawned a city-wide search, with the RCMP urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information.

Details of the Missing Boy

Ryder Samarin is described as having brown hair and eyes, standing approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds. His last known attire includes a white hat emblazoned with two eyes, a green camouflage hoodie, black pants, and black DC shoes. These details have been circulated in the hope of aiding his identification and eventual location.

Public's Role in the Search

Emphasizing the critical role of the public in such cases, the RCMP have requested residents of Grande Prairie and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for Ryder. Any information that may lead to his whereabouts is to be reported urgently, with the RCMP assuring that all leads will be followed up promptly and thoroughly.

Contact Information for Reporting

Information regarding Ryder Samarin's location can be directed to the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Recognizing the value of anonymity in encouraging tips, the RCMP have also provided the option for the public to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-8477 or via their website at www.p3tips.com. This multi-faceted approach to information gathering underscores the urgency of the situation and the commitment to ensuring Ryder's safe return.