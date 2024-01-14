en English
RCMP Officer’s Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
RCMP Officer’s Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries

On October 21, 2020, a distressing incident unfolded in Calling Lake, nestled within the Bigstone Cree Nation. An altercation between a woman and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer resulted in the woman sustaining grave injuries. The incident originated from a simple welfare check, which soon escalated into a physical confrontation lasting a significant amount of time and causing severe harm to the woman involved.

The Beginning: A Welfare Check

The woman, ousted from her grandmother’s house due to alcohol consumption, soon became the subject of concern for her elderly relative. Her grandmother relayed her worries to the police, informing them of her granddaughter’s alcohol and suspected methamphetamine use. The responding officer, a member of the Athabasca detachment, arrived on the scene in response to a call marked ‘trouble with person.’ His intent was to arrest the woman for public mischief stemming from an incident the previous day.

The Confrontation: A Struggle leading to Injuries

Upon locating the woman walking near her grandmother’s home, the officer’s attempt to apprehend her led to an attempted escape. This sparked a physical confrontation that endured for an estimated 20-30 minutes. The battle included the officer tackling the woman, an exchange of blows, kneeing the woman, and a failed attempt to quell her resistance with pepper spray. The aftermath of this struggle was a woman severely injured, suffering from a broken orbital socket, a fractured nose, cracked ribs, and a punctured lung.

The Aftermath: Use of Force Deemed Lawful

Despite the magnitude of the woman’s injuries, ASIRT’s executive director Michael Ewenson declared the officer’s use of force as lawful. This decision came after a thorough investigation into the incident. The examination concluded that, given the context of the situation, the officer’s actions were justified. The officer’s use of force, although leading to ‘unfortunate consequences’, was deemed within the bounds of the law.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

