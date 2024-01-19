RCMP Officers Accused of Pointing Tasers at Civilian Employee as a 'Joke'

In a grave revelation, a civilian employee of the Elk Point RCMP detachment has alleged that officers frequently pointed conducted energy weapons (CEWs)—widely known as tasers—at her in jest. The seriousness of the claim is accentuated by the fact that she often noticed red laser targeting dots on her body while at the office. A co-worker has supported her claim by asserting that it was a common prank for officers to aim their CEW lasers at civilian staff.

ASIRT Investigation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took the matter seriously and initiated an investigation. After a thorough examination of the situation, ASIRT concluded that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that an offence may have occurred. This finding indicates the severity of the alleged incidents and their potential implications on the work environment.

Crown's Decision

Despite the findings of the ASIRT investigation, the Crown chose not to charge the officers involved. They applied a stricter standard for pursuing charges, a decision that has stirred controversy and raised questions about the accountability of law enforcement personnel.

Specific Incidents

The complainant, employed at the detachment from 2018-2019, identified one officer in particular who pointed a taser at her during an incident in the summer of 2019. She also hinted at another officer who might have been involved in similar actions. While she couldn't provide specific dates, she was firm in her assertion that such incidents happened multiple times. Her co-worker corroborated her account but was quick to add that the actions were never designed to be threatening.