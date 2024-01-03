RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities

The tranquility of Wadena, Foam Lake, Quill Lake, and North Shore Fishing Lake was shattered between December 15 and December 28, 2023, as a series of break-ins sent shockwaves across these communities. The Wadena RCMP reported nine incidents within this period, beginning with three undisclosed locations in Wadena on December 15. The RCMP, in collaboration with Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, is diligently working to unravel these crimes, which they believe might be interconnected.

A Pattern of Break-Ins

On December 18, the crime spree expanded its scope, targeting a business in Wadena and a senior center in Foam Lake. Interestingly, these incidents reported no thefts, suggesting a potential shift in the perpetrators’ modus operandi. The crime wave then hit a curling rink in Quill Lake on December 20, where an unspecified amount of liquor was stolen. This marked the first reported case of theft within this series of break-ins.

Investigation Underway

In the week following the Quill Lake incident, three additional break-ins were reported at residences within the Wadena RCMP’s jurisdiction. These new incidents, coupled with the previous ones, suggest a potential link, although this is yet to be confirmed. Investigators have noted that the burglars seem to be operating in teams, focusing predominantly on affluent neighborhoods. This detail is currently aiding the RCMP in their ongoing investigation.

Public Advisory

As the investigation continues, the RCMP advises the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their properties. This includes locking doors, windows, and outbuildings. Additionally, locals are being urged to report any suspicious activities or surveillance footage that might assist in the investigation. Tips can be provided directly to the Wadena RCMP or anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers. This collective effort is intended to restore peace and safety to these communities, victims of a seemingly coordinated string of break-ins.