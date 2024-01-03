en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities

The tranquility of Wadena, Foam Lake, Quill Lake, and North Shore Fishing Lake was shattered between December 15 and December 28, 2023, as a series of break-ins sent shockwaves across these communities. The Wadena RCMP reported nine incidents within this period, beginning with three undisclosed locations in Wadena on December 15. The RCMP, in collaboration with Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, is diligently working to unravel these crimes, which they believe might be interconnected.

A Pattern of Break-Ins

On December 18, the crime spree expanded its scope, targeting a business in Wadena and a senior center in Foam Lake. Interestingly, these incidents reported no thefts, suggesting a potential shift in the perpetrators’ modus operandi. The crime wave then hit a curling rink in Quill Lake on December 20, where an unspecified amount of liquor was stolen. This marked the first reported case of theft within this series of break-ins.

Investigation Underway

In the week following the Quill Lake incident, three additional break-ins were reported at residences within the Wadena RCMP’s jurisdiction. These new incidents, coupled with the previous ones, suggest a potential link, although this is yet to be confirmed. Investigators have noted that the burglars seem to be operating in teams, focusing predominantly on affluent neighborhoods. This detail is currently aiding the RCMP in their ongoing investigation.

Public Advisory

As the investigation continues, the RCMP advises the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their properties. This includes locking doors, windows, and outbuildings. Additionally, locals are being urged to report any suspicious activities or surveillance footage that might assist in the investigation. Tips can be provided directly to the Wadena RCMP or anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers. This collective effort is intended to restore peace and safety to these communities, victims of a seemingly coordinated string of break-ins.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
48 seconds ago
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Announces Dividend Amid Positive Profitability and Growth Metrics
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), a beverage giant born out of a 2018 merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple, has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is set for January 4, 2024. A Steady Dividend Payer Since 2009,
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Announces Dividend Amid Positive Profitability and Growth Metrics
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
8 mins ago
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
Grey Bruce OPP Charges Three Drivers with Stunt Driving in a Single Day
9 mins ago
Grey Bruce OPP Charges Three Drivers with Stunt Driving in a Single Day
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
2 mins ago
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
2 mins ago
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
8 mins ago
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
47 seconds
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
51 seconds
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
1 min
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
1 min
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
1 min
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
1 min
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
1 min
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
1 min
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
1 min
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
54 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app