RCMP Investigates Possible Terrorism Link in Quebec Restaurant Stabbing

In a shocking incident that has rocked Quebec, a triple stabbing took place at La Belle et La Boeuf restaurant in the Chicoutimi borough of Saguenay. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been called in to investigate the incident, which happened on December 20, to determine if there are any terrorism links. The restaurant is located about 180 kilometers north of Quebec City.

The Suspect and the Charges

The suspect, identified as Ahmed May, a 30-year-old employee of the restaurant, was arrested following the incident. May allegedly attacked and injured three of his colleagues with a knife. He is now facing a slew of charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault against two peace officers.

Investigation Underway

RCMP Sergeant Charles Poirier confirmed the ongoing investigation via email. As the local community grapples with this act of violence, the RCMP is working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind the incident. The central question being whether this was an act of terrorism or a case of workplace violence spiraling out of control.

Legal Proceedings

May is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The severity of the charges against him is a testament to the gravity of the incident.