Canada

RCMP Investigates Possible Terrorism Link in Quebec Restaurant Stabbing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
RCMP Investigates Possible Terrorism Link in Quebec Restaurant Stabbing

In a shocking incident that has rocked Quebec, a triple stabbing took place at La Belle et La Boeuf restaurant in the Chicoutimi borough of Saguenay. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been called in to investigate the incident, which happened on December 20, to determine if there are any terrorism links. The restaurant is located about 180 kilometers north of Quebec City.

The Suspect and the Charges

The suspect, identified as Ahmed May, a 30-year-old employee of the restaurant, was arrested following the incident. May allegedly attacked and injured three of his colleagues with a knife. He is now facing a slew of charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault against two peace officers.

Investigation Underway

RCMP Sergeant Charles Poirier confirmed the ongoing investigation via email. As the local community grapples with this act of violence, the RCMP is working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind the incident. The central question being whether this was an act of terrorism or a case of workplace violence spiraling out of control.

Legal Proceedings

May is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The severity of the charges against him is a testament to the gravity of the incident. Meanwhile, comments on the story have been closed for legal reasons or due to abuse. To stay updated on this case and others, readers are invited to register for a free account for a personalized news feed.

Canada Crime Terrorism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

