RCMP Internal Report Warns of Escalating Crises and Impact on Canada

An internal report prepared for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has sounded a stark warning about the intensifying global crises and their potential ramifications for the federal government and law enforcement in Canada. Titled "Whole of Government Five Year Trends for Canada," the report highlights a grim outlook, foreseeing a worsening situation over the next few years.

According to the report, which was obtained through access to information law by Matt Malone, an assistant law professor at Thompson Rivers University, multiple crises have been rocking national and international affairs. The report points to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as events that have sent shockwaves worldwide.

Prepared by the RCMP's Strategic Foresight and Methodology Team, the report emphasizes the likelihood of further deterioration in the coming years. It suggests that early impacts of climate change and a looming global recession will compound existing crises, exacerbating their effects on governments and law enforcement agencies.

The report, shared with management at the RCMP's federal policing section, underscores the complexity of shifts in domestic and international environments. Drawing from various sources such as open data, foresight materials, and scans from law enforcement and government agencies, it outlines potential disruptions that could redefine law enforcement operations.

Climate Change: A Major Concern

A central concern highlighted in the report is the significant impact of climate change. It predicts increasingly violent and concurrent weather events such as storms, droughts, floods, and heatwaves, which are expected to disrupt global commodity output. The RCMP is advised to anticipate the implications of these destructive weather patterns, including damage to critical infrastructure and heightened pressure to address territorial claims in the Arctic.

Disproportionate Impact on Indigenous Communities

Of particular concern is the disproportionate adverse effect that more frequent extreme weather events could have on Indigenous communities. Many of these communities are situated in regions experiencing accelerated warming, making them vulnerable to simultaneous crises that may require RCMP resources.

Looking Ahead

The report concludes with a cautionary note, warning of the multifaceted disruptive changes that both minor and major shifts can precipitate across the organization. It stresses the importance of preparedness and situational awareness in navigating the evolving landscape of challenges facing law enforcement in Canada.

In response to inquiries, RCMP spokesperson Robin Percival affirmed that the report was intended for situational awareness and decision-making purposes. However, it has not been updated since its completion in 2022, leaving open the question of how ongoing developments may shape future assessments and responses.