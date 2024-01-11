en English
RCMP Counter-Terrorism Unit Investigates at CFB Valcartier

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
In the serene backdrop of Quebec City, a flurry of activity unfolded at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Valcartier as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)‘s counter-terrorism unit conducted a search operation. The operation, which spanned Wednesday and Thursday, was not a routine event, but part of an investigation that involved a base employee and an external vehicle.

Integrated Initiative Against Terrorism

The operation was executed by the RCMP’s integrated national security enforcement team, a specialized group tasked with monitoring and mitigating the activities of terrorist organizations. This team is a unique amalgamation of law enforcement, intelligence, and other government departments, working cohesively to ensure Canada’s national security isn’t compromised.

Scope of the Investigation

RCMP spokesperson Erique Gasse confirmed the ongoing investigation, highlighting that no arrests had been made and that no individuals were currently detained. The focus of the investigation is an employee of the military base and an outside vehicle. The details surrounding the employee and the vehicle have yet to be disclosed, maintaining the integrity of the operation.

Military Cooperation

While the RCMP has taken the lead in this operation, the Canadian Armed Forces have been fully cooperative. Military police have been supporting the RCMP’s efforts, reinforcing the close-knit collaboration between the two forces. As the investigation unfolds, the RCMP continues to question individuals, ensuring every possible lead is thoroughly examined.

As the investigation continues, Canadians await the findings with bated breath, hopeful that their national security remains uncompromised. The situation serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required to maintain peace and security in an increasingly complex global context.

Canada Military Terrorism
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

