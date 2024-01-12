RCMP Apprehends One, Continues Manhunt for Another Following Firearm Incident

In a significant law enforcement operation in New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has apprehended Joshua Ryan Gibson, 28, following a firearm incident in Lawrence Station. Yet, the manhunt for another suspect, Ronald McLaughlin, 33, continues unabatedly. Categorized as armed and dangerous, McLaughlin is the subject of a public safety notice that urges citizens not to engage him but to contact 911 immediately if he is spotted.

The Incident and Public Response

The incident, which surged into action last Wednesday around 6 p.m., stemmed from a call reporting gunfire in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the firearm discharge. With the situation still developing, the RCMP is actively seeking public assistance in locating McLaughlin.

Those privy to any information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the St. Stephen RCMP or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers. The RCMP’s appeal for public assistance underscores the significance of community involvement in such critical situations, emphasizing that public safety is a shared responsibility.

Law Enforcement’s Unwavering Vigilance

This ongoing investigation is a testament to the unwavering vigilance of law enforcement agencies like the RCMP. Their concerted efforts in this case demonstrate their commitment to ensuring public safety and apprehending individuals involved in firearm-related offenses.

While the arrest of Gibson marks a significant milestone in the investigation, the search for McLaughlin adds a layer of urgency to the situation. However, the RCMP’s earnest endeavors in this regard are a beacon of assurance for the community, reinforcing the notion that public safety remains their paramount concern.