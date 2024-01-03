en English
Business

Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator

Calgary-based Razor Energy Corp. has announced a significant reduction in its production due to an ongoing dispute with the operator of the Judy Creek Gas Plant. This disagreement has led to restricted access to the plant, leaving Razor’s Swan Hills natural gas production shut-in indefinitely since December 24, 2023.

Impact on Production

The halt in production equates to a substantial loss, estimated at approximately 1,110 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), comprising both light oil and natural gas liquids. This shutdown poses a serious challenge for Razor, a prominent figure in Alberta’s energy landscape.

Seeking Resolution

While the company is presently assessing commercial and legal channels to resolve the dispute and resume production, the uncertainty surrounding the timeframe or feasibility of settling this contention in the immediate future remains. Razor Energy has, however, ensured that it will keep stakeholders informed by providing further updates as necessary.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s press release also contained forward-looking statements regarding potential future developments. These predictions are subject to a myriad of risks and uncertainties, including the state of economic conditions, operational risks, and the impact of COVID-19 on global markets. Razor has urged caution towards these forward-looking statements, acknowledging the potential negative implications of these uncertainties on its operations.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

