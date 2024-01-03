en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

Probing into a concerning string of burglaries, the Regional Police are investigating six break-ins that have transpired in the residential areas of Kitchener and North Dumfries. These incidents, which have been persistently unfolding since early December, culminated in the most recent break-in on December 30. The recurring pattern of these crimes sees the thieves gaining unauthorized access to homes through rear windows or patio doors.

A Distinct Pattern

The targeted homes share a commonality, they generally back onto vast open green spaces and were invariably unoccupied at the time of the break-ins. The burglars have demonstrated a preference for cash and jewelry, looting these items from the residences.

Neighborhoods Under Threat

The neighborhoods feeling the brunt of these crimes include areas around Clydebank Drive and Gore Road in North Dumfries; Westgate Walk and Maple Hill Drive in Kitchener, adjacent to the Westmount Golf & Country Club; Edgewater Crescent in Kitchener, near the Grand River; and the vicinity of Pennsylvania Drive and Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener, also close to the river.

Call to Action

The police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding these break-ins. Informants can reach out to the police directly or opt to provide details anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Alongside this plea, the police have issued a series of reminders for homeowners to bolster their home security and maintain vigilance.

0
Canada Crime Security
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kin Park Frostival 2024: A Winter Delight for Fort St. John Residents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique 'Glow in the Dark' Event

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada to Offer Visas to 1,000 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Con ...
@Canada · 33 mins
Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Con ...
heart comment 0
CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms
A Year of Change: Canada’s Privacy Law Developments in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Year of Change: Canada's Privacy Law Developments in 2023
District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option

By Sakchi Khandelwal

District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option
COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
32 seconds
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
37 seconds
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
57 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
1 min
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
1 min
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
1 min
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
1 min
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
2 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
2 mins
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app