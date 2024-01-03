Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

Probing into a concerning string of burglaries, the Regional Police are investigating six break-ins that have transpired in the residential areas of Kitchener and North Dumfries. These incidents, which have been persistently unfolding since early December, culminated in the most recent break-in on December 30. The recurring pattern of these crimes sees the thieves gaining unauthorized access to homes through rear windows or patio doors.

A Distinct Pattern

The targeted homes share a commonality, they generally back onto vast open green spaces and were invariably unoccupied at the time of the break-ins. The burglars have demonstrated a preference for cash and jewelry, looting these items from the residences.

Neighborhoods Under Threat

The neighborhoods feeling the brunt of these crimes include areas around Clydebank Drive and Gore Road in North Dumfries; Westgate Walk and Maple Hill Drive in Kitchener, adjacent to the Westmount Golf & Country Club; Edgewater Crescent in Kitchener, near the Grand River; and the vicinity of Pennsylvania Drive and Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener, also close to the river.

Call to Action

The police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding these break-ins. Informants can reach out to the police directly or opt to provide details anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Alongside this plea, the police have issued a series of reminders for homeowners to bolster their home security and maintain vigilance.