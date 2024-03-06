Rapid Response: Kenora District and FSET Inc. Deliver Starlink Internet to Fire-Hit Cat Lake First Nation

Following a devastating fire that razed the Margaret Gray Nursing Station in Cat Lake First Nation, immediate actions have been taken by the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) in collaboration with FSET Inc., to restore vital communications. The blaze, which occurred on Saturday, not only reduced the community's primary healthcare facility to ashes but also severely impacted its connectivity by destroying a critical fibre optics line.

Advertisment

Partnership for Progress

In a swift response to the crisis, the KDSB and FSET Inc., a Kenora-based information technology firm, are deploying Starlink high-speed internet to ensure the nursing team in Cat Lake remains connected to essential resources and services. This solution aims to provide immediate relief by reinstating internet connectivity, which is crucial for the coordination of healthcare and emergency services in the aftermath of the fire.

Community Support in Times of Need

Advertisment

Henry Wall, the chief administrative officer of the KDSB, highlighted the importance of community support during crises. The decision to provide Starlink internet was driven by the availability of an extra unit and the urgent need to assist the remote Ojibway community. This gesture of solidarity is a testament to the interconnectedness and mutual support among communities facing emergencies.

Looking Forward

Chief Russell Wesley of Cat Lake First Nation has detailed several measures being taken to address the immediate and long-term impacts of the fire. These include the relocation of residents requiring advanced medical care, the temporary accommodation of nurses at the local fire base, and the ongoing efforts to establish a long-term healthcare solution. With the provincial and federal governments pledging support, there is a concerted effort to ensure the resilience and recovery of Cat Lake First Nation.

This incident underscores the critical need for robust support systems and the power of collaboration in overcoming adversity. As Cat Lake First Nation navigates through this challenging period, the rapid deployment of Starlink internet by the KDSB and FSET Inc. represents a beacon of hope and a step towards normalcy for the community.