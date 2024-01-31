Randall Hudspeth Ascends as President of HVAC Division at Marcone Group

Randall Hudspeth, a stalwart in strategic and commercial leadership, has been designated as the new President of the HVAC division at Marcone Group. Marcone, a significant player in the distribution realm, operates across major sectors like HVAC, appliance repair, plumbing, commercial kitchen, and pool and spa parts. The group's substantial footprint spans 12 distributors, 103 branches, and five distribution centers across 18 states in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.

Experience and Expertise

Hudspeth's repertoire includes a rich tapestry of roles and responsibilities. He was the Chief Commercial Officer at Johnstone Supply-The Petit Group, and held positions at DXP Enterprises and Hilti. His experience has been marked by a distinct focus on augmenting customer experience and fostering a nurturing work culture for employees.

The Road Ahead

At Marcone, Hudspeth's goal is to sustain the growth trajectory of the HVAC business, thereby cementing Marcone's supremacy in the HVAC distribution industry. His entry into the group is expected to bring a fresh perspective and invigorate the HVAC division.

A Warm Welcome

Avichal Jain, the CEO of Marcone Group, exuded optimism about Hudspeth's appointment. He expressed his enthusiasm about Hudspeth's skills and the potential he brings to the table. The team looks forward to leveraging Hudspeth's expertise and leadership to steer the HVAC division to new heights.