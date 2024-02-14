Rallying to Save Vernon's AIAO Montessori Program: Nature-Based Learning at a Crossroads

Parents, students, and educators in Vernon are rallying to save the Montessori-style Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan (AIAO) program at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. With the Feb. 22 deadline looming, the program needs at least 40 students to enroll in order to continue offering its unique, nature-based learning opportunities for Grades 7-12. As of today, the number stands at 22 students, with six prospective applicants.

A Fight for Diverse Learning and Inclusive Education

The AIAO program has garnered a loyal following for its accommodation of diverse student needs and its encouragement of self-directed learning. By connecting students with local experts, the program inspires learners to investigate career connections, boosts their confidence, and hones their public speaking skills.

Over 1,100 supporters have signed a petition to keep the program alive. Parents and students alike have expressed concerns about the program's future, citing its value in offering an alternative to traditional education methods.

Nature-Based Learning: The AIAO Difference

At the core of the AIAO program is its commitment to nature-based learning. By immersing students in the natural world, the program fosters an appreciation for the environment and encourages students to think critically about their place within it. This experiential approach to education sets the AIAO program apart and has made it a beloved institution in the Vernon community.

Challenges and Opportunities: Addressing Enrollment Concerns

Despite its many successes, the AIAO program faces challenges in maintaining its enrollment numbers. Supporters have identified the program's location and transportation issues as potential barriers to attracting new students. In response, the school district is working to address these concerns and make the program more accessible.

If successful, the AIAO program will continue to provide a valuable educational resource for students in Vernon, empowering them to take control of their learning and engage with the world around them in meaningful ways.

As the Feb. 22 deadline approaches, the fight to save the AIAO program is more urgent than ever. With the support of the community and a renewed commitment to addressing enrollment challenges, the program may yet have a chance to thrive and continue its mission of fostering diverse, inclusive, and nature-based education for students in Vernon.

