Business

Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

Stepping forward to champion the cause of local businesses, Rally the Locals, an innovative online platform, is making waves in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Conceived out of the pandemic-ridden landscape by Christian Hoquis, a former product manager and teacher, the platform stands as a beacon of support for small businesses struggling to maintain visibility in a crowded market.

A Vision Built on Empathy and Inspiration

Christian Hoquis embarked on this journey, inspired by the film ‘The Social Network’ and the troubling sight of small businesses grappling with the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally the Locals began as a vision to empower local businesses, an idea that was first put to the test in Toronto, before its wings were spread to Winnipeg.

Impacting Businesses, One Story at a Time

The initiative began to gain momentum when Hoquis started reaching out to local businesses in Winnipeg. One such business, Sweat Equity Fitness, reported an increase in new members following its association with Rally the Locals. The platform, since its official launch in February 2022, has seen impressive growth, fueled by word of mouth and efficiency in creating business profiles.

More Than Just a Platform

Beyond offering free profiles and conducting interviews, Rally the Locals also partakes in paid marketing projects, including website creation and social media management for businesses. The platform hosted its first markets in 2022 and is gearing up to organize more in 2024, with a particular focus on markets that represent diverse cultures. With sights set on enlisting 1,000 businesses in the coming years, the platform is also contemplating the launch of a portal for local businesses to network and avail social media assistance.

In a world where small businesses often struggle with limited budgets and a lack of marketing expertise, Rally the Locals has been lauded for its vendor-first approach and for filling a critical marketing gap. Its impact extends beyond mere business promotion, embedding itself into the fabric of local economies and working towards a more inclusive and supportive entrepreneurial environment.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

