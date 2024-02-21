Rainmaker Content and No Equal Entertainment Join Forces to Revamp and Launch New Dramas Worldwide

As the golden hour light fades over the bustling streets of Toronto, a groundbreaking partnership in the television industry is quietly reshaping the landscape of international drama. Rainmaker Content, a U.K.-based distributor, has expanded its collaboration with Toronto's own No Equal Entertainment, promising to bring three innovative scripted drama series to screens across the globe. This alliance, born from the success of the supernatural thriller series 'The Collector', is setting the stage for a new era of storytelling that spans from the eerie to the profoundly human.

The Rebirth of a Supernatural Saga

At the heart of this partnership lies 'The Collector: Redux', a reboot of the original series that captivated audiences from 2004 to 2006. With original series co-creator Jon Cooksey and writer Skander Halim at the helm, this revival is not just a mere retelling but an ambitious reimagining of its predecessor. Spanning 40 episodes over three seasons, 'The Collector' was a global success, distributed in over 65 territories. Its return is highly anticipated, promising to delve deeper into the supernatural while exploring the complex moral dilemmas faced by its protagonist, a collector of souls.

A Glimpse into the Heart of Social Work

Branching out from the supernatural, 'The Work' introduces viewers to the gritty, heart-wrenching world of social workers in Detroit. Penned by Anthony Q. Farrell, known for his nuanced storytelling, this procedural drama series offers a raw, unfiltered look at the lives of those on the front lines of society's most pressing challenges. 'The Work' is poised to be a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, highlighting the triumphs and trials faced by those dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable.

Diving into Crime with 'Erratic'

The collaboration's breadth is further showcased in 'Erratic', a crime series that marks a new direction for Matt Wexler of WexWorks Media. Based on a novel by Canadian author Gretchen Roedde, 'Erratic' ventures into the dark underbelly of crime, weaving a tale that is as gripping as it is thought-provoking. This series represents a departure from Wexler's previous work, known primarily for family-oriented content, and demonstrates the versatile storytelling capabilities of No Equal Entertainment.

Through these three distinct projects, Rainmaker Content and No Equal Entertainment are not just expanding their partnership; they are setting a new standard for original storytelling on a global stage. Greg Phillips, co-CEO of Rainmaker, and JB Sugar, founder and CEO of No Equal, have both expressed their excitement over this venture, highlighting the unique and engaging narratives that these series promise to deliver. As these dramas prepare to make their mark on the international scene, they stand as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the ever-evolving world of television.