Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling

In a significant development, Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has reported successful outcomes from its glacial till sampling program at the New Alger section of the O’Brien project. This exploration, undertaken in summer 2023, was designed to pinpoint potential gold mineralization zones. A comprehensive analysis of 115 glacial till surface samples by IOS Services Geoscientifiques resulted in the identification of a new target area. This area, with a strike length of 2 km, demonstrates robust potential for gold discovery.

Unearthing Gold Potential

Out of the 115 samples analyzed, 14 were discovered to be anomalous, housing between 10 and 45 pristine gold grains. This suggests the existence of a nearby source of gold. Encouraged by this promising discovery, Radisson Mining has decided to augment the property’s size by staking an additional 15.5 km2, thereby expanding the total area to 74.3 km2. The company has also slated more detailed exploration activities for 2024, which may include prospecting, trench sampling, and potential drilling.

Glacial Till Sampling: Detecting Gold Trails

The glacial till sampling program revolves around the premise that ancient glacial movements have dispersed gold particles southwards, thus hinting at potential gold deposits. The survey conducted at the property’s southern extremity revealed an unusual gold grain tail in the western quadrant, pointing to a possible northern deposit.

While the O’Brien deposit dispersion was not detected within the surveyed territory, the results have been positive enough to justify further exploration.

New Alger: A Promising Gold Arena

The geological framework of New Alger bears similarities to the Canadian-Malartic Complex, renowned for its substantial gold output. The site’s location, adjacent to several significant geological formations, combined with earlier evidence of gold presence—7.33 grams of gold per ton in a 2022 sample—suggests potential for gold-rich zones. The area’s history further bolsters this hypothesis – the nearby Amm Mine produced noteworthy quantities of gold from 1939 to 1942.

With these indicators, the New Alger site has emerged as a beacon of gold potential, warranting deeper investigation and exploration. The findings of the glacial till sampling program have not only highlighted this potential but also paved the way for a significant gold discovery in the near future.