en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling

In a significant development, Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has reported successful outcomes from its glacial till sampling program at the New Alger section of the O’Brien project. This exploration, undertaken in summer 2023, was designed to pinpoint potential gold mineralization zones. A comprehensive analysis of 115 glacial till surface samples by IOS Services Geoscientifiques resulted in the identification of a new target area. This area, with a strike length of 2 km, demonstrates robust potential for gold discovery.

Unearthing Gold Potential

Out of the 115 samples analyzed, 14 were discovered to be anomalous, housing between 10 and 45 pristine gold grains. This suggests the existence of a nearby source of gold. Encouraged by this promising discovery, Radisson Mining has decided to augment the property’s size by staking an additional 15.5 km2, thereby expanding the total area to 74.3 km2. The company has also slated more detailed exploration activities for 2024, which may include prospecting, trench sampling, and potential drilling.

Glacial Till Sampling: Detecting Gold Trails

The glacial till sampling program revolves around the premise that ancient glacial movements have dispersed gold particles southwards, thus hinting at potential gold deposits. The survey conducted at the property’s southern extremity revealed an unusual gold grain tail in the western quadrant, pointing to a possible northern deposit.

While the O’Brien deposit dispersion was not detected within the surveyed territory, the results have been positive enough to justify further exploration.

New Alger: A Promising Gold Arena

The geological framework of New Alger bears similarities to the Canadian-Malartic Complex, renowned for its substantial gold output. The site’s location, adjacent to several significant geological formations, combined with earlier evidence of gold presence—7.33 grams of gold per ton in a 2022 sample—suggests potential for gold-rich zones. The area’s history further bolsters this hypothesis – the nearby Amm Mine produced noteworthy quantities of gold from 1939 to 1942.

With these indicators, the New Alger site has emerged as a beacon of gold potential, warranting deeper investigation and exploration. The findings of the glacial till sampling program have not only highlighted this potential but also paved the way for a significant gold discovery in the near future.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Andy Cohen Spearheads Walmart's 'Save Your Resolutions' Campaign
Andy Cohen, popular for co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, is the face of Walmart’s new campaign, “Save Your Resolutions.” The campaign, crafted by Deutsch LA, aims to motivate individuals to hold on to their New Year’s resolutions beyond the notorious Quitters Day – the second Friday of January. Walmart’s ‘Save Your Resolutions’ Campaign The
Andy Cohen Spearheads Walmart's 'Save Your Resolutions' Campaign
Valu Home Centers to Close Meadville-area Store, Shifts Focus to Online Platform
5 mins ago
Valu Home Centers to Close Meadville-area Store, Shifts Focus to Online Platform
South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court
5 mins ago
South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court
Sparks Restaurant and Bar: Bringing Affordable Gastronomy to Meadville
3 mins ago
Sparks Restaurant and Bar: Bringing Affordable Gastronomy to Meadville
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
3 mins ago
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
RailPros Appoints Tim Newhard as VP of Training; Alstom Gets New Digital Systems President
3 mins ago
RailPros Appoints Tim Newhard as VP of Training; Alstom Gets New Digital Systems President
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
19 seconds
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
1 min
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
2 mins
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
2 mins
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
3 mins
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
5 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
5 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
5 mins
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
6 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app