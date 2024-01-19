Race Against Time: Atlantic Canada's Record Lottery Jackpot Remains Unclaimed

With the clock ticking towards the expiry of the largest lottery win in Atlantic Canadian history, the $64 million Gold Ball jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning ticket, purchased in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, on April 15, 2023, is yet to find its rightful owner despite extensive public awareness campaigns.

Awaiting the Winner

Molly Cormier, the director of communications at Atlantic Lottery, holds onto hope that the winner will surface before the deadline. Gloucester County, home to around 80,000 inhabitants and nestled in the northeastern corner of New Brunswick, is the site where the golden ticket was bought. However, the Atlantic Lottery keeps the exact purchase location undisclosed for security reasons, to be revealed once the prize is claimed.

Unclaimed Jackpots: A Twist in the Tale

If the jackpot remains unclaimed by April 15, it will be reallocated to an unclaimed prize fund, ultimately serving to boost future bonus prizes and draws. This scenario could etch a new record in the annals of the Maritimes, marking the largest unclaimed lottery win in the region's history. However, a still unclaimed $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in Ontario holds the national record for the highest unclaimed lottery prize in Canadian history.

Atlantic Lottery: A Call to the Winner

Cormier has urged the lottery winner to step forward and contact Atlantic Lottery to claim their winnings. The organization prioritizes the payout of prizes and is eager to assist the holder of the winning ticket. The fortuitous numbers for the April 15 Gold Ball draw are: 93331474-01.