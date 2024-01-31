Quinte West Murder Case: Four Arrested, One Suspect Still at Large

In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard, the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested four individuals in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ontario. The arrests, which were made following an intensive investigation, pertain to the gruesome discovery of Stoddard's lifeless body at a motel on the morning of January 7th during a welfare check.

Arrests and Charges

The four suspects, Morgan Belyea, 22, Steven Courneyea, 26, Harold Russell, 43, and Aaron Ryan, 27, have been charged with first-degree murder. They stand accused of playing a direct role in the untimely demise of the young Stoddard. This development in the case was made public on January 31, 2024.

A Fifth Suspect

In addition to the four arrested individuals, the police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Khadijah Courneyea on the same charge of first-degree murder. The police are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend this final suspect.

Seeking Public Assistance

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice. The investigators have requested the public's assistance in the form of doorbell camera or dashcam video from January 3rd, between 5:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. near 276 Dundas Street East. They urge anyone with information or video related to this incident to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

While the arrest of the four suspects marks progress in the case, the search for the final suspect and the ongoing investigation underscore the police's commitment to unearthing the complete truth and delivering justice in a case that has shaken Quinte West and its residents.