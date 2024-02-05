Queen's University Calls for Participants in Individualized Fitness Study

Queen's University, under its Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic research unit, has initiated a 32-week fitness study, focusing on the individual effects of exercise on fitness and body composition. The study, which began in September 2022, is actively seeking participants from the community, aged between 25 and 65, who are currently leading a sedentary lifestyle.

Individualized Exercise Prescription

Participants enrolled in the study will undergo assessments and receive an individualized exercise prescription. This prescription aligns with the Canadian guidelines, recommending 115 minutes of exercise per week. The exercise sessions will be supervised at the study's facility, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the regimen.

The Study Structure

Dr. Robert Ross, the principal investigator of the study, will introduce the research during recruitment meetings. Participants will be randomly assigned into either a control group, serving as a placebo and commencing their exercise regimen after 16 weeks, or an exercise group, which starts immediately.

Participant Testimonials and Study Goals

One of the participants who completed the study, Susan Foley, highlighted the study's individualized approach and its significant impact on her health. Following a heart attack, the exercise protocol greatly benefited her recovery. The study emphasizes the importance of finding a suitable exercise regimen for each individual and aims to foster lifelong healthy habits.