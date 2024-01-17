Quebec's Ministry Invites Public to Discuss Mine Restoration Project

The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts in Quebec has announced an open invitation to the public for two information sessions concerning the ongoing restoration project of the Mine Principale site in Chibougamau, located in the Nord-du-Quebec region. The initiative is a part of the ministry's commitment towards transparency and fostering community involvement in the project.

Information Sessions: A Platform for Public Engagement

The department has designed these sessions to keep the public informed about the project's progress, providing a platform for citizens to engage with departmental specialists. The information sessions are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Oujé-Bougoumou, and Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Chibougamau. During these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions and voice any concerns or suggestions they may have regarding the project.

Restoration Project: Towards a Sustainable Future

The restoration project at the Mine Principale site is a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region. It aims to reverse the environmental impact caused by mining activities, restore the natural beauty of the area, and ensure the health and safety of local communities.

Connecting with the Ministry

For those unable to attend the sessions or seeking additional information, the ministry has provided contact details for the Centre de services des mines. This move ensures that all interested parties can stay updated and have their queries addressed, reflecting the ministry's commitment to accessibility and open communication.

In a world where public participation in environmental matters is increasingly crucial, initiatives like these by the ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts in Quebec set a commendable example.