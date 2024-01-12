en English
Quebec’s Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
In the heart of Canada, the province of Quebec is grappling with a healthcare crisis. The issue at hand is the alarming decline in the number of new nursing licenses issued, which has now hit a 10-year low. The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec, the professional order regulating nursing in the province, reveals that only 2,864 licenses were granted between April 2022 and March 2023. This is a significant decrease from the 3,565 licenses granted in the preceding 12 months, and the 3,629 issued the year prior.

Consecutive Decline, Rising Challenges

This marks the third consecutive year of decline in the number of new nursing licenses in Quebec. The decline is sounding alarm bells as the province is already struggling to staff its medical facilities amidst a rising demand for healthcare services. As of the third quarter of 2023, Quebec reported over 10,400 vacant jobs for nurses, indicating the severity of the staffing crisis.

Labour Dispute Amid the Crisis

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Quebec is also embroiled in a labor dispute with its largest nurses union, the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), comprising 80,000 members. The dispute, primarily over working conditions, is yet to reach a resolution, further straining the province’s healthcare system.

Specialized Nurse Practitioners on the Rise

Despite the overall decline, the province saw a 20% increase in specialized nurse practitioners, with their numbers rising by 134% since 2019. This growth, however, is not enough to offset the overall shortage of nurses.

Healthcare Waitlists and Emergency Room Wait Times

Consequently, healthcare waitlists and emergency room wait times in Quebec have increased. As of December 2023, 164,168 people were on the waitlist for non-cardiac surgery, a substantial increase from 129,371 in December 2020. The average wait time to see a doctor in the emergency room after triage was 3.14 hours on January 8, 2024, compared to 1.82 hours just two years prior.

Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

