Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year’s Gatherings

In the face of a burgeoning health crisis, the Quebec government is urging citizens to exercise caution during New Year’s gatherings. The province’s health network is under significant strain, with emergency rooms (ERs) facing severe overcapacity issues. The average occupancy rate of ERs across the province was reported at a staggering 115% on Sunday afternoon. Such figures indicate a critical situation in the healthcare sector, following a brief period of lower occupancy during the Christmas season.

Emergency Rooms Overwhelmed

The overcapacity is not confined to a single region. Out of fifteen regions in Quebec, nine are grappling with occupancy rates exceeding 100%. The situation is especially dire in Lanaudiére with an occupancy rate of 193%, followed by Montérégie and the Laurentians, at 141% and 140% respectively. These numbers underscore the gravity of the situation and the immense pressure being placed on the province’s health resources.

Peak of Virus Circulation Not Yet Reached

Health Minister Christian Dubé has warned that the peak of virus circulation has not yet been reached. Respiratory viruses continue to circulate heavily in the region, leading to an uptick in hospitalizations. The Minister has strongly urged the public to observe measures aimed at curbing the spread of these viruses to alleviate the pressure on the health network.

Quebec’s Health Ministry’s Recommendations

The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for individuals to follow during this time. Those with a fever are advised to stay home, while symptomatic individuals are recommended to wear masks. Furthermore, the public is urged to limit contact with vulnerable individuals and practice good hygiene, such as covering their mouths when sneezing and washing their hands frequently. For non-urgent health issues, the Ministry recommends using the Info Santé telephone line (811) or the digital primary care access point, thereby reducing the need for ER visits. However, the Ministry was quick to emphasize that individuals should not hesitate to visit the ER in the event of genuine emergencies.