en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Quebec’s Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Quebec’s Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays

Quebec’s caribou population is on the brink of peril, with conservationists urging the provincial government to unveil a long-promised recovery plan. Promised first in 2018, the strategy has faced repeated deferrals, with the most recent one occurring last year when the Environment Department postponed its publication to ponder upon the impacts of a record wildfire season on both the caribou and the logging industry.

Repeated Delays In The Recovery Plan

The initial pledge for a caribou protection strategy was made before the provincial government was elected in 2018. The plan was set to be introduced to the public in 2019, but a series of delays have hindered its release. The most recent setback happened last year when the strategy’s June publication was pushed to reconsider the implications of an unprecedented wildfire season on the caribou and the logging industry. Environment Minister Benoît Charette, in an interview with La Presse, hinted at a new deadline set for mid-January but refrained from specifying a date for the strategy’s tabling.

Implication Of Delays On Caribou Habitat

Environmentalists highlight that the government’s procrastination facilitates continued logging in critical caribou habitats, asserting that no further delays can be tolerated. The gravity of the situation is underscored by a study recently published in the ‘Land’ journal, which found substantial forest loss due to logging, severely affecting caribou populations. Conservationists advocate for the protection of at least 35,000 square kilometers of vital caribou habitat, a recommendation aligning with the federal government’s scientific advice that 65% of their habitat should remain undisturbed to maintain the population.

Interim Measures and Future Hopes

In the interim, Quebec has adopted measures such as enclosures for threatened herds and culling wolves that pose a threat to caribou. Stakeholder consultations have also been undertaken, resulting in a report released in 2022. The separation of the provincial wildlife and forestry departments is viewed as a progressive step towards sustainable forest management. Despite the delays and dwindling caribou numbers, conservationists maintain cautious optimism. They hope that commitments to protect 30% of Quebec’s territory and a shift towards sustainable logging practices will eventually lead to the conservation of caribou habitat.

0
Canada Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
11 mins ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
As the curtain rises on the new year, 2024 emerges as a pivotal year for the world of films and television. After a year marred by industry strikes and consequent delays, the stage is set for a cinematic comeback with new releases, sequels, and reboots. CBC News has marked 24 releases that are highly anticipated,
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
1 hour ago
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases
1 hour ago
2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
33 mins ago
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
36 mins ago
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
38 mins ago
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
1 min
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
3 mins
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
3 mins
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
3 mins
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
4 mins
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
6 mins
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
7 mins
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
10 mins
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
14 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app