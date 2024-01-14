Quebec’s Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays

Quebec’s caribou population is on the brink of peril, with conservationists urging the provincial government to unveil a long-promised recovery plan. Promised first in 2018, the strategy has faced repeated deferrals, with the most recent one occurring last year when the Environment Department postponed its publication to ponder upon the impacts of a record wildfire season on both the caribou and the logging industry.

Repeated Delays In The Recovery Plan

The initial pledge for a caribou protection strategy was made before the provincial government was elected in 2018. The plan was set to be introduced to the public in 2019, but a series of delays have hindered its release. The most recent setback happened last year when the strategy’s June publication was pushed to reconsider the implications of an unprecedented wildfire season on the caribou and the logging industry. Environment Minister Benoît Charette, in an interview with La Presse, hinted at a new deadline set for mid-January but refrained from specifying a date for the strategy’s tabling.

Implication Of Delays On Caribou Habitat

Environmentalists highlight that the government’s procrastination facilitates continued logging in critical caribou habitats, asserting that no further delays can be tolerated. The gravity of the situation is underscored by a study recently published in the ‘Land’ journal, which found substantial forest loss due to logging, severely affecting caribou populations. Conservationists advocate for the protection of at least 35,000 square kilometers of vital caribou habitat, a recommendation aligning with the federal government’s scientific advice that 65% of their habitat should remain undisturbed to maintain the population.

Interim Measures and Future Hopes

In the interim, Quebec has adopted measures such as enclosures for threatened herds and culling wolves that pose a threat to caribou. Stakeholder consultations have also been undertaken, resulting in a report released in 2022. The separation of the provincial wildlife and forestry departments is viewed as a progressive step towards sustainable forest management. Despite the delays and dwindling caribou numbers, conservationists maintain cautious optimism. They hope that commitments to protect 30% of Quebec’s territory and a shift towards sustainable logging practices will eventually lead to the conservation of caribou habitat.