Quebecor Fund Boosts Film, Export Initiatives with $832,787 Investment

The Quebecor Fund has unveiled its latest round of financial support, injecting significant funding into the realms of film production and international content export. Highlighting the synergy between local creativity and global market ambitions, the fund's dual program initiative underscores its commitment to enhancing Quebec's cultural footprint on the world stage.

Empowering Local Productions

At the heart of this financial infusion is the Film Production Assistance Program, which has allocated $383,000 towards the production of two features, Villeneuve: L'ascension d'un champion and Kaboul, Montréal. The former, a gripping narrative feature directed by Daniel Roby, traces the meteoric rise of Quebec's Formula 1 legend, Gilles Villeneuve, spotlighting a Canada/France coproduction with international appeal. Its counterpart, Kaboul, Montréal, directed by Bachir Bensaddek, tells a poignant story of a young Afghan girl's journey to Montreal to escape a forced marriage, marking a significant cultural and social examination through cinema.

Boosting Global Reach

Under the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), a collaborative effort with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), $832,787 has been earmarked to propel Quebec's audiovisual content onto the global stage. This initiative supports export-driven marketing efforts, ensuring that local productions find their audience internationally. Companies like Picbois Productions, Lustitia International, Trio Orange International, and Encore Télévision Distribution are among the beneficiaries, leveraging these funds to navigate and succeed in markets beyond Quebec. This financial support, split between the Quebecor Fund's $332,787 and CMF's $500,000 contribution, attests to a strategic approach in fostering global competitiveness among Quebec's creative outputs.

Supporting Women in Media

In a pioneering move, the Quebecor Fund has also allocated $160,000 towards supporting women in purchasing shares at their companies, signaling a strong commitment to gender equity within the media and entertainment industry. This initiative forms part of a broader effort that has seen $560,000 distributed to five companies and 15 new shareholders since 2020, championing female representation and empowerment in the business sector.

The collective initiatives of the Quebecor Fund, from bolstering film production to facilitating international content export and promoting gender equity, mirror a comprehensive strategy aimed at nurturing the province's cultural and creative industries. By investing over $18.6 million in 111 projects through the Film Production Assistance Program and more than $12.5 million in 56 export business models, the fund not only champions Quebec's artistic talents but also ensures their stories resonate on a global scale. As these funded projects take shape and reach audiences far and wide, the implications for Quebec's cultural influence and economic vitality are both promising and profound.