Canada

Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year’s Babies

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year’s Babies

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, Quebec welcomed its first baby of 2024, marking the onset of a new year with fresh life and promise. The first birth took place in Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, where a baby boy named Mateo was born to parents Mercedaize Lapointe and Giovanni Gomez Rivas. Weighing in at 3.95 kilograms, Mateo made his entry into the world at the very stroke of midnight, encapsulating the spirit of renewal and hope associated with the New Year.

New Year’s Babies Across Quebec

Following Mateo’s arrival, the province continued to register new births in the early minutes and hours of 2024. Another baby, Mylan Lagacé, was born at 0:01 a.m. in the Outaouais region, tipping the scales at 3.18 kilograms. The Jewish General Hospital celebrated its first birth of the year with a baby girl weighing 3.44 kilograms, born at 12:45 a.m.

Welcoming Life

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) reported its first baby of the year, Lina-Maria Ben Amor, who arrived at 3:19 a.m., weighing a healthy 3.68 kilograms. Both Lina-Maria and her mother, Olena Saguil, are reported to be in good health, adding a note of joy to the MUHC’s New Year’s celebrations.

Symbolism of New Year’s Babies

The arrival of New Year’s babies is celebrated globally, symbolizing hope, renewal, and the promise of a fresh start. The occurrence of births at the stroke of midnight is considered particularly auspicious, making Mateo’s timely arrival a cause for celebration across Quebec. As these newborns begin their lives with the dawn of a new year, they serve as a potent symbol of the province’s resilience and optimism for the future.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

