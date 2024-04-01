Quebec Tim Hortons Franchisees Sue Owner for $18.9 Million, Cite Profit Losses Due to Tight Controls

Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking a bold step by taking TDL Group Corp., the company that owns the Tim Hortons brand, to court. The lawsuit, initiated in Quebec Superior Court, revolves around what the franchisees describe as 'unreasonable constraints' in the licensing agreements, which they claim have significantly affected their profitability. This legal action highlights the tension between franchisees and franchisors concerning control and profitability in the franchise business model.

Understanding the Grievances

The heart of the dispute lies in the licensing agreements that bind the franchisees to the parent company, TDL Group Corp. According to the plaintiffs, these contracts grant TDL extensive control over nearly every aspect of their operations, from the procurement of supplies to the pricing of menu items. This, they argue, leaves them with 'no room for manoeuvre' and imposes costs that have not been matched by sales, leading to a significant reduction in <a href="https://www.delta-optimist.com/the-mix/group-of-tim-hortons-franchisees-in-quebec-sue-brand