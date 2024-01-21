Quebec Seniors' Residences Struggle with Mandatory Sprinkler Installations

A decade on from the devastating fire at Résidence du Havre in L'Isle-Verte, Quebec, which took 32 lives, around a quarter of Quebec's private seniors' residences are yet to meet a critical government mandate. This mandate, which stemmed from the coroner's report following the 2014 tragedy, requires the installation of sprinkler systems in all seniors' residences. Despite the deadline being extended to December 2, 2024, 353 out of 1,413 residences are still without sprinklers.

Financial Challenges Halting Progress

The majority of the residences still lacking sprinkler systems are smaller complexes, accounting for a mere 4.5% of total seniors' residence units. However, the reasons behind their non-compliance extend far beyond mere numbers. The most significant barrier is financial, with government subsidies often failing to cover the actual costs. This is felt most acutely in rural areas, where resources are less readily available and costs can escalate rapidly.

Impacts of Economic Factors

Other economic factors compound these financial challenges. The high costs of installation, coupled with inflation, rising interest rates, and increased insurance premiums, have made it increasingly difficult for some residences to finance the necessary upgrades. Rent control rules and the financial limitations of the seniors themselves prevent these costs from being passed onto residents.

Concerns about Compliance Deadline and Closures

Hans Brouillette, representing the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés, has expressed concerns that the deadline for compliance is too soon for all residences to meet. He also highlighted the link between the financial pressures of installing sprinklers and a rising number of closures among Quebec's seniors' residences. In his view, the government should have borne the full brunt of the costs to prevent such closures.

As the deadline looms, the struggle to ensure the safety of Quebec's seniors continues. The ramifications of the past still cast a long shadow over the present, with the lessons of the L'Isle-Verte tragedy still being learned.