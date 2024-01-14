Quebec Media Stalwart Bernard Descoteaux Passes Away at 77

Renowned media personality and former director of Quebec’s French-language newspaper Le Devoir, Bernard Descoteaux, has passed away at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer. The news of his demise has sent ripples through the journalistic community, with many paying tribute to the man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and integrity in media.

A Distinguished Career in Journalism

Born in Nicolet, Quebec, Descoteaux’s academic path led him to the Universite de Montreal and the University of Toronto, where he honed his understanding of political science, politics, and economics. His journey with Le Devoir began as a reporter, from where he steadily rose through the ranks, serving as a parliamentary correspondent and editor-in-chief. He took the helm as the director in 1999, succeeding Lise Bissonnette.

A Beacon of Hope in a Declining Industry

Descoteaux’s leadership of Le Devoir came at a time when the newspaper industry was grappling with declining profitability and circulation. Despite these challenges, he successfully maintained the newspaper’s profitability and circulation, which stands as testament to his strategic acumen and dedication to the craft. Under his astute direction, Le Devoir also saw its influence over decision-makers and public opinion rise significantly.

Legacy Beyond Le Devoir

Post-Le Devoir, Descoteaux remained a prominent figure in the media landscape. He chaired the board of the Centre d’etudes sur les medias at Universite Laval, until he had to step down in May due to health issues. He also penned political columns for InfoBref and authored several books, including the preface to a book by current Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who spoke of Descoteaux’s mentoring and inspirational qualities.

Tributes Pour In

Quebec Premier Francois Legault was among those who paid tribute to the late media stalwart, describing Descoteaux as ‘brilliant and kind.’ Descoteaux’s contributions to the journalistic community were acknowledged by the Ordre national du Quebec in 2010, and he was awarded a medal of honour from Quebec’s National Assembly in 2017.

The legacy of Bernard Descoteaux, a man of integrity and dedication, will continue to inspire future generations of journalists and media professionals. His passing is a loss for the journalistic community, but his work and ideals will continue to shape the landscape of media and journalism in Quebec and beyond.