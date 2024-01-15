Quebec Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Arson Charges

In a significant development from Chibougamau, Quebec, a local man, Brian Par, aged 38, has confessed to arson charges linked to a series of forest fires that took place in 2023. Par entered a guilty plea, admitting to 13 counts of arson, in addition to one count of arson with disregard for human life. The ignitions led to the evacuation of around 500 homes in Chapais, Quebec, a town situated northwest of Quebec City.

Advertisment

First Fires Ignited at End of May

The first fires were sparked off on May 31, occurring shortly after the Quebec government issued a prohibition on open fires near forests due to prevailing dry conditions. These fires consumed vast expanses of forest, necessitating the evacuation of Chapais on June 1.

Evacuation of Hundreds of Homes

Advertisment

The fires, set by Par, compelled the evacuation of approximately 500 homes in Chapais, underscoring the significant threat posed to human life. Evidence from Par's Facebook page, along with a pre-sentencing report, will be considered in the ongoing case.

Details Presented in Court

In court, Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron presented an agreed statement of facts related to the incidents, along with additional details about the fires. The enormity of the situation was highlighted by the vast stretches of forest that were consumed by the blazes, and the subsequent displacement of hundreds of residents from their homes.