Canada

Quebec Man Charged in Kamloops Assault: A Disturbing Incident Unravels

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
In a troubling incident that stirred the quiet city of Kamloops, British Columbia, a distress call in the wee hours of December 29, 2023, led police to a hotel on Rogers Way. Upon arrival, they discovered a 20-year-old woman from Quebec in a state of significant distress, her body bearing the marks of a serious assault.

Victim’s Condition and Perpetrator’s Arrest

The victim, although seriously injured, was fortunate to not have her life hanging in the balance. She was promptly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. Having recuperated from her ordeal, she has since been discharged. The spotlight of the incident, however, turned to the alleged perpetrator – a 27-year-old man named Jesse Bordage, also hailing from Quebec. He was apprehended at the scene and subsequently charged with a series of serious offenses.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Bordage, in connection with the assault, faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and attempting to choke to overcome resistance. In addition, he has been slapped with three counts of breaching a release order. Following his arrest, Bordage was presented in court the subsequent Wednesday morning. As of now, he remains in custody, awaiting his subsequent appearance before the court.

Investigation Continues

The Kamloops RCMP, under the stewardship of Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, is spearheading the investigation into the incident. As the city anticipates justice, the law enforcement agencies continue their pursuit of the truth, working diligently to ensure that every facet of this case is thoroughly examined and that the victim sees justice served.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

