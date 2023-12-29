en English
Quebec Labour Dispute: Tentative Deal Reached with Government

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST
Quebec Labour Dispute: Tentative Deal Reached with Government

In a landmark move towards resolving a prolonged labour dispute in Quebec, the Federation autonome de l’enseignement (FAE), representing around 66,000 teachers, has finalized a tentative deal with the provincial government. This significant breakthrough, achieved after weeks of striking and an intense four-day negotiation period, addresses vital concerns surrounding working conditions and salaries. However, the specifics of the agreement are yet to be disclosed, pending its review by the union’s council and potential approval through a union-wide vote.

Strike Impact and Broader Labour Disputes

The strike, initiated on November 23, led to the closure of hundreds of schools and resulted in students missing approximately four weeks of classes ahead of the holiday season. In tandem with this development, the Common Front, an alliance of four major unions representing 420,000 workers in the education and health sectors, announced a tentative salary agreement with the government. This proposition, too, awaits review by the member groups.

Health-care Professionals’ Negotiations

Simultaneously, negotiations for 80,000 health-care professionals are still underway, with a conciliator having been appointed due to a stalemate in talks. The resolution of these labour conflicts is crucial for Quebec’s public sector, particularly in light of the need to protect workers from inflation and to improve wage conditions.

Towards a Resolution

The tentative deal, if approved, may pave the way towards settling new collective agreements with the so-called ‘common front’ — the largest labour group negotiating with the province. Comprising four major unions — FTQ, CSN, APTS, and CSQ — this group represents hundreds of thousands of workers in sectors such as education and health care. The resolution of this dispute could mark a significant turning point in Quebec’s labour conflict history, setting a precedent for future negotiations.

Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

