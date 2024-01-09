Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes

In Quebec, a province impacted by teacher strikes that led to missed classroom time, the provincial government has unveiled a plan to provide additional tutoring services to affected students, without extending the academic year. The plan, spearheaded by Education Minister Bernard Drainville, involves a substantial $300 million investment for tutoring services, accessible outside of conventional school hours and purely voluntary.

Gearing up for Catch-Up

The initiative is designed to assist approximately 500,000 students who need to catch up with their academic work. The plan involves hiring teachers – both retired and those still pursuing their studies – to deliver these tutoring services. Drainville indicated that some schools might even provide tutoring during the March break, based on the specific needs of students.

Academic Year and Exam Adjustments

Despite previous indications by the minister to possibly extend the school year, it has been confirmed that it will not be prolonged. In addition, no ministerial exams will take place after June 24. Ministerial exams that were originally slated for January have been deferred by two weeks. These exams will now only cover critical topics and will contribute less to students’ final grades than usual. Furthermore, students in Grades 10 and 11 who fail a course will be given the opportunity to attend summer school without charge.

Strikes and Their Aftermath

The announcement follows the conclusion of a strike by the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE), which led to 368,000 students missing 24 days of school. A separate strike by the Front commun, a coalition of public sector unions, affected about 1.2 million students at its peak. The tutoring services will be launched after teachers and school staff assess student needs. Meanwhile, teachers have been granted an extension to prepare the next report cards.