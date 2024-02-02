Quebec Discloses Major Water Users Amid Calls for Transparency and Management

In a move aimed at fostering transparency, Quebec has disclosed comprehensive data revealing the largest water users in the province, a decision catalysed by water shortages in the southern regions. The data, encompassing a full decade, exposes the water consumption habits of several industries, including mining, metal, pulp and paper manufacturing, alongside leisure establishments like golf clubs, ski hills, water bottling plants, and food processors.

Montreal and Rio Tinto: Top Users

In 2022, the City of Montreal emerged as the top consumer, with over 559 billion litres of water withdrawn for various services. On the industrial front, the mining and metals behemoth, Rio Tinto, topped the list, reporting a water usage of 72.5 billion litres across its operations.

Groundwater Challenges and Regulations Update

Despite Quebec's reputation for its vast freshwater resources, the south grapples with groundwater challenges, underscoring the need for improved water management and planning. Consequently, the Quebec government has overhauled water regulations, now mandating public reporting of withdrawals by organizations utilizing over 75,000 litres per day, a threshold set to reduce to 50,000 litres in 2026. This regulatory shift aligns Quebec with similar practices observed in Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

Managing the 'Water Constrained Economy'

The push for transparency forms part of a broader strategy to manage the 'water constrained economy' in the face of the escalating climate crisis. In tandem with this, Quebec has raised water royalties and created a Blue Fund to finance water-related projects. Different rates have been assigned to industries based on their specific water usage patterns.

Industry Response to Water Reductions

The Quebec Forest Industry Council, representing the pulp and paper industry, has acknowledged significant reductions in water usage since 1981. However, achieving further reductions presents a challenge without a concurrent rise in electricity consumption. The data on water withdrawal is self-reported, sparking debates about its accuracy and the quality of water returned to the environment.