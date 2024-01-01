Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has recently reinforced the supremacy of impartiality in the domain of police oversight. The court upheld a prior ruling, establishing that the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a police watchdog, had circulated a biased press release. This judgement emphasizes the critical role of judiciary in upholding the fairness of oversight bodies, and underscores the fine line between transparency in police conduct investigations and the preservation of legal rights for all involved parties.

The case in question pivots on the BEI’s public communication regarding a police incident that resulted in the death of a man in 2017. The press release, detailing the outcome of the watchdog’s investigation, was deemed inaccurate, echoing solely the police’s narrative of the event. The family of the deceased, Koray Kevin Celik, sought legal recourse, alleging the press release had caused them psychological distress and had tarnished their honour and dignity.

Legal Repercussions and Upholding Justice

In response to the Celik family’s lawsuit, a provincial court judge ruled in their favour in 2021, ordering a compensation of $30,000 in damages. The provincial government, however, appealed against this decision, arguing the BEI had not committed any error. But the appeal was rejected. The Court of Appeal Judge, Simon Ruel, concluded that despite some errors in the trial judge’s decision, the final conclusions were valid.

Through this ruling, the Quebec Court of Appeal has steadfastly upheld the principles of justice.