en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has recently reinforced the supremacy of impartiality in the domain of police oversight. The court upheld a prior ruling, establishing that the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a police watchdog, had circulated a biased press release. This judgement emphasizes the critical role of judiciary in upholding the fairness of oversight bodies, and underscores the fine line between transparency in police conduct investigations and the preservation of legal rights for all involved parties.

The case in question pivots on the BEI’s public communication regarding a police incident that resulted in the death of a man in 2017. The press release, detailing the outcome of the watchdog’s investigation, was deemed inaccurate, echoing solely the police’s narrative of the event. The family of the deceased, Koray Kevin Celik, sought legal recourse, alleging the press release had caused them psychological distress and had tarnished their honour and dignity.

Legal Repercussions and Upholding Justice

In response to the Celik family’s lawsuit, a provincial court judge ruled in their favour in 2021, ordering a compensation of $30,000 in damages. The provincial government, however, appealed against this decision, arguing the BEI had not committed any error. But the appeal was rejected. The Court of Appeal Judge, Simon Ruel, concluded that despite some errors in the trial judge’s decision, the final conclusions were valid.

Through this ruling, the Quebec Court of Appeal has steadfastly upheld the principles of justice.

0
Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakthrough in Anti-Terror Measures

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Marine Atlantic Consolidates Operations into New Port aux Basques Facility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saskatchewan Abandons Carbon Levy Collection: Implications and Reactions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Eve Tragedy: 19-year-old Fatally Shot by Police in Winnipeg ...
@Canada · 2 hours
New Year's Eve Tragedy: 19-year-old Fatally Shot by Police in Winnipeg ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Electric-Vehicle Supply Chain: A Path Riddled with Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Electric-Vehicle Supply Chain: A Path Riddled with Challenges
Canada’s Border Agency Eyes Increased Role for Detector Dogs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Border Agency Eyes Increased Role for Detector Dogs
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
6 mins
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
7 mins
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
9 mins
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
11 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
11 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
13 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
16 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
17 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
18 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app