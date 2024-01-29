Quebec City Mosque Shooting Anniversary: A Call for Dialogue on Islamophobia

On a winter evening seven years ago, the tranquil silence of the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City’s Sainte-Foy neighbourhood was shattered by gunshots that claimed the lives of six men and left a lingering scar on an entire community. It was January 29, 2017, and a congregation was immersed in evening prayers when tragedy struck. The echoes of the gunshots that killed six men, injured nineteen, and rendered seventeen children fatherless, still reverberate through the mosque’s co-founder, Boufeldja Benabdallah.

A Day of Remembrance and Action against Islamophobia

Today, on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia, the mosque will host a public ceremony to commemorate the victims. The event is not only a tribute to the lost but also a testament to the resilience of a community that has faced immense loss. The mosque's president, Mohamed Labidi, sees the annual remembrance as a duty to foster a society free of discrimination and Islamophobia.

The Strides Towards Tolerance and Inclusivity

While the pain of the tragedy remains, Labidi acknowledges some progress towards tolerance and inclusivity. He cites increased actions towards coexistence, a silver lining in the dark cloud of tragedy. This anniversary also marks the solidarity movement that arose in Quebec City following the shooting. Mélina Chasles, a member of the citizens committee, reinforces the need for ongoing conversations about Islamophobia, extending beyond annual commemorations.

'Coffee and Islam': A Dialogue against Intolerance

Raza Shah, a missionary and imam, underscores the importance of dialogue in combating intolerance and ignorance. Shah is a key player in the 'Coffee and Islam' campaign launched by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at to promote community conversations and understanding. The campaign, which has been conducted in Montreal, will extend to other Canadian cities and includes upcoming events in Quebec City. It aims to foster a deeper understanding of Islam and challenge misconceptions that often lead to discrimination and violence.

Seven years after the Quebec City mosque shooting, the echoes of the gunshots have given way to the voices calling for dialogue, understanding, and an end to Islamophobia. The call is not just for one day of remembrance but for a continuous effort to make our society more accepting, inclusive, and free from hate.