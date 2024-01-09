Quebec Announces $300M Education Plan to Offset Strike-Induced Delays

In a decisive move to rectify educational disruptions, Quebec’s Education Minister Bernard Drainville has announced a robust $300 million catch-up plan. The program is designed to offset the learning delays caused by a strike that greatly affected the education sector. As students are now returning to the classrooms after the strike, schools across Quebec are being endowed with the flexibility to organize catch-up activities during the forthcoming spring break.

Additional Support for Students

Beyond the classroom, students will also have access to extra tutoring and complimentary summer courses. These measures are part of the comprehensive plan to compensate for the instructional time lost due to the strike. The strike led to closures at several schools since late November, with others experiencing disruptions for a few days in November and December.

Individual Needs Take Centre Stage

Minister Drainville emphasized that the needs and requirements fluctuate from one school to another. He noted that individual schools are best equipped to assess and address the specific needs of their students. Hence, the plan is created to be highly adaptable, allowing each school to tailor the program to their unique circumstances.

Responding to Educational Disruptions

The $300 million catch-up plan is a reaction to the significant educational disruptions caused by the strike. The goal is to provide tailored support to help students catch up on their studies. The plan includes various measures, like rescheduling exams, proffering additional tutoring, support for students with special needs, and offering free summer school for Grade 10 and 11 students who fail their ministerial exams.