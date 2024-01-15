QubicGames Rings in 2024 with North America-Exclusive New Year Giveaway

In a move that encapsulates the spirit of generosity that rings in a new year, QubicGames kickstarts 2024 with a grand giveaway. The offer, exclusive to North America, encompasses the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers gamers a chance to access a selection of 16 titles at a significant discount, provided they own or purchase one of four qualifying games. The chosen games include Coloring Book, Puzzle Book, Pocket Mini Golf, and Robonauts.

The Giveaway Structure

The giveaway is structured in a phased manner, beginning with Pocket Mini Golf 2, available for purchase at $1.99. Owning this game allows players to receive a free game on the second day. The sequence continues, with players having to own the previous day's game to be eligible for the following day's free title.

The second phase of the giveaway is set to commence on January 15th, wrapping up on January 25th. During this period, gamers are required to download a free game each day from midnight to midnight PST. Missing a game or joining late doesn't exclude players from the giveaway. They can simply purchase the most recent game for $1.99 to obtain the current day's giveaway game for free and continue to receive the ensuing games without charge.

Connecting Gamers Across North America

QubicGames' 2024 New Year Giveaway not only offers an opportunity for gamers to access a variety of games at minimal cost, but it also fosters a sense of connection among players across North America. The region-specific exclusivity enhances the unity within the gaming community, as participants share the excitement of daily reveals, the anticipation of what comes next, and the joy of playing new games.

A Win-Win for Players and QubicGames

This initiative is a win-win situation for both gamers and QubicGames. While players enjoy a host of games at a bargain price, QubicGames ensures a steady inflow of participants, potentially increasing their customer base and promoting their existing game titles. It's an ingenious marketing strategy that intertwines the thrill of gaming with the allure of a good deal, making the QubicGames 2024 New Year Giveaway an event to remember.