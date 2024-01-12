en English
Business

Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc.

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP, a premier electronics lifecycle management organization in Canada, recently announced its acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc., a company based in North Bay, Ontario. This acquisition marks the fourth such strategic move by Quantum since its inception in 2019, signaling a major expansion in both its workforce and the electronics reuse and recycling industry as a whole.

A Strategic Acquisition

The integration of Paragon Bay Group Inc. into Quantum’s operations brings with it a wealth of operational expertise. Paragon Bay has an extensive background in product execution, testing, warranty repairs, asset recovery, and both upstream and downstream logistics services for electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Their incorporation into Quantum’s operations strengthens the service capabilities of the latter, specifically in the domains of in-warranty repair, third-party logistics, and IT device maintenance.

Enhancing Lifespan of Electronics

Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP has consistently demonstrated a commitment to extending the lifespan of electronics before disposition. The recent acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc. takes this commitment a step further. By leveraging Paragon Bay’s capabilities, Quantum is poised to provide more comprehensive services to electronics OEMs in Canada, thereby contributing to a more sustainable electronics lifecycle management industry.

The Growth of Quantum’s Workforce

With this acquisition, 60 employees from Paragon Bay will join Quantum’s growing family. This addition expands Quantum’s workforce to over 600 employees, reflecting a significant growth in the electronics reuse and recycling industry. It also underscores Quantum’s ongoing efforts to broaden its footprint and capabilities in the electronics lifecycle management industry within Canada.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

