Publication Ban Approved in Calgary Murder Case, Trial Set for February 23

In a recent development on a notorious murder case in Calgary, Justice Susan Pepper has approved a publication ban on the evidence presented by the prosecutors. The ban was initiated at the behest of Andrea Urquhart, the defence lawyer representing the accused, Kyle Dale Westcott, 26, charged with second-degree murder.

Unforeseen Attack Ends in Tragedy

The case revolves around Donovan Moose, 32, a victim of a sudden assault at Calgary's famed Olympic Plaza in the early hours of May 25 last year. Moose was later found at the City Hall LRT station, severely injured and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Swift Identification Leads to Arrests

Homicide Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson expressed high praise for the patrol officers for their exceptional work that led to the fast identification and subsequent arrest of two suspects. The meticulous coordination between the officers and the investigators, further assisted by the extensive CCTV footage, proved instrumental in progressing the case.

One Suspect Released, Another Faces Trial

Of the two suspects initially identified and taken into custody, one was released without any charges. The other suspect, Westcott, remains in custody. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for three days, with five witnesses expected to testify. The details of the hearing, however, are now under the cloak of the publication ban as per Justice Pepper's order. Westcott is slated to appear in the Court of King's Bench on February 23 for his trial.