Public Warning Issued for High-Risk Sex Offender Harvey Joseph Venus in Halifax

Harvey Joseph Venus, a 38-year-old high-risk sex offender with a stark history of crimes against children, has taken residence in the Halifax area, triggering a public warning from the Halifax Regional Police. Venus’s criminal record is marred with convictions for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, and sexual interference with a person under 16 years old. The police alert comes in adherence to the province's protocol to inform citizens about the presence of high-risk offenders.

Stringent Conditions on Venus’s Release

In a bid to control the potential threat, Venus is under tight conditions, designed to limit his chances of reoffending. The police, while disclosing Venus's presence, have also urged the public against engaging in vigilante actions. Instead, they have encouraged citizens to report any suspected breaches of Venus's release conditions.

Reincarcerated in 2022 for Violation of Supervision Order

Venus’s tryst with the law is not new. In 2022, he was reincarcerated for violating the terms of his supervision order in New Brunswick. This was not his first incarceration, as he had previously served a four-year sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for sexually interfering with a minor in Nova Scotia. The crime committed involved inappropriate touching and photographing of the minor victim while using a pseudonym.

A 2017 Psychiatric Assessment Reveals Disturbing Preferences

Adding to the concerns about his release, a 2017 psychiatric assessment on Venus surfaced some disturbing insights. The assessment identified that Venus has a sexual preference for prepubescent or pubescent individuals and a fetish for female undergarments. This diagnosis further underscores the threat he potentially poses to society, especially minors.