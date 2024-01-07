Public Service Commission Report Raises Concerns Over Government Practices

A recent report by the Public Service Commission of Canada has unveiled startling statistics regarding the federal public service. The number of federal employees reached an all-time high of 274,219 by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, marking a staggering 40.4% increase since 2015. However, the burgeoning workforce is not the only concern raised by the report. It shines a spotlight on a series of alarming trends within the public service sector, highlighting issues that go beyond mere numbers.

Escalating Expenditures and Reliance on External Consultants

The report underscores a hefty 30.9% increase in personnel expenditures, a figure that raises eyebrows when considering the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. More disconcerting, however, is the government’s growing dependence on external consultants. The report reveals that spending on these consultants has reached a whopping $17.5 billion, a trend that starkly contradicts Treasury Board President Anita Anand’s commitment to reducing reliance on outside consultants as part of a spending cut initiative.

A Shift Towards Non-Advertised Hiring Practices

Adding to the list of concerns is the shift towards non-advertised hiring practices. The number of external hires has escalated, with 58.1% of these positions filled without any advertisement. This marks a significant jump from the 21.7% in 2014-15 and indicates a departure from transparent hiring processes.

Rising Staffing Irregularities and Decreasing Veteran Appointments

Further, the report unveils a 24% increase in resignations and a 188% surge in investigations into staffing irregularities. These irregularities range from fraud to improper conduct, hinting at challenges in maintaining ethical standards within the public service sector. Perhaps more disconcerting is the decline in the appointment of medically released veterans to public service roles. The data shows a 28% decrease from the previous year, marking a five-year decline.

In conclusion, the Public Service Commission’s findings paint a worrisome picture of the government’s fiscal responsibility and efficiency. It’s a complex tapestry of issues, from escalating costs and dependency on external consultants to questionable hiring practices and increasing irregularities. The report leaves readers pondering the government’s next moves to address these concerns and restore public faith in its operations.