Public Help Sought in New Westminster Dog Theft

In a heart-wrenching event in New Westminster, a black 2012 Fiat 500 Sport was stolen, with a six-year-old Border Collie named Zoey trapped inside. The car was reported missing on Monday morning from the 800 block of Carnarvon Street. The New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) has now appealed to the public to aid in the search for the stolen car and the dog.

Advertisment

Public Appeal for Assistance

The NWPD is actively seeking public assistance in this case. The stolen car's license plate number has been circulated to facilitate the search. The department is also looking for CCTV footage that could provide pivotal clues. The public has been asked to be vigilant and report any sightings of the stolen car or the dog to the police department or call 911 immediately.

A Heartbroken Owner

Advertisment

The owner of the stolen car and Zoey is understandably distressed. Zoey, a charming brown and white Border Collie with freckles, a red nose, and a collar, isn't just a pet but a beloved companion. The owner's concern for Zoey's well-being underlines the urgency of the situation. The NWPD is focused on reuniting Zoey with her owner.

Community Effort to Reunite Zoey and Her Owner

The incident has not only distressed the dog's owner but has also struck a chord with the community. The public has been asked to share the story far and wide to maximize the chances of finding Zoey. This incident serves as a distressing reminder of the need for community vigilance in the face of crime. The NWPD has urged everyone to help bring Zoey home by sharing any information they might have about the theft.