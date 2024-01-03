Public Consultation to Decide the Future of Historic Buildings in St. Boniface

Winnipeg’s St. Boniface civic square is witnessing a historic moment as city officials open a public consultation for the future of its two iconic edifices – the former Saint-Boniface City Hall at 219 Provencher Blvd., and the St. Boniface fire hall at 212 Dumoulin St. The city is reaching out to the public for their views on whether these buildings should be sold or leased at market value, or alternatively, if they should be offered below market value to a non-profit organization.

Aiming to Honor the Local Heritage

The crux of the consultation is to find a management solution for these properties that respects and upholds the local francophone culture and heritage. The city’s approach is to create an environment where the public can contribute to the decision-making, ensuring that the end result is in the best interest of the community. The public engagement includes an online survey, available until February 15, and three workshops, both in-person and virtual, with one session each in English and French.

Residents Encouraged to Participate

Winnipeg residents are provided with an opportunity to register for Zoom workshops through the city’s website. In a commendable move to ensure widespread participation, the city is also encouraging residents to conduct their own discussion sessions and submit collective feedback. This inclusive approach not only allows for a wide range of opinions but also promotes collective decision-making.

Historical Significance and Future Implications

Following the public engagement, the recommendations will be put forth to the property and development committee. Any sale or lease of the buildings will require city council approval, thereby underscoring the democratic nature of the process. Both buildings hold significant value – with 219 Provencher Blvd. being recognized as a national historic site in 1984. Previously, Manitoba Possible, a non-profit organization, had an agreement to acquire the properties but had to withdraw due to soaring construction costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the city deliberates on the future of these sites, the decisions made will undoubtedly impact not just the fate of these buildings but also the preservation of the local francophone culture.