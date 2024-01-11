Public Assistance Urgently Sought in Search for Missing Teen Kole May-Cyre

The Nanaimo RCMP is appealing to the public for help in tracking down Kole May-Cyre, a 19-year-old who has been missing since Christmas Day. The young man was reported missing on Tuesday and was known to be using emergency shelters in Nanaimo as his temporary residence.

Unconfirmed Sightings of May-Cyre

Investigators are currently following up on a lead that suggests Kole may have traveled to Duncan, although this information remains unconfirmed. As part of their ongoing investigations, the police are seeking additional information from the public that could help in locating the teen.

Description of the Missing Teen

Kole May-Cyre is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-eleven in height, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing dark clothing. This description has been circulated as part of the public appeal for assistance.

Public Appeal for Information

The Nanaimo RCMP is urging anyone with information about Kole’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in their efforts to locate him. Any individual with potentially useful information is strongly encouraged to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at the phone number 250-754-2345, with the assurance that their information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.