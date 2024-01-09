en English
Public Assistance Sought in Locating Federal Offender Trevor Charlton

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Public Assistance Sought in Locating Federal Offender Trevor Charlton

The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has called upon the public to aid in the apprehension of a wanted federal offender, Trevor Charlton. Charlton, 43, has breached his statutory release conditions and is notably serving a sentence of four years and three months for a slew of crimes including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats, and numerous counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Identifying Marks and Habitual Locations

Charlton is a Caucasian male, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds. His hair is either dark brown or shaven, and his eyes are green. A distinguishing feature is his multiple tattoos, most notably the name ‘Kristan’ inscribed on his left arm. Other tattoos adorn his right arm, abdomen, and shoulders, making him relatively easy to identify.

Frequented Territories

The man is known to frequent several areas, with a particular focus on the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Hamilton and Halton Region. This information should serve as a guide for individuals in these areas to be more vigilant and observant.

Instructions for the Public

The ROPE Squad has encouraged anyone who might possess information about Charlton’s whereabouts to reach out. They can either call the ROPE Squad directly, contact Crime Stoppers, or dial 911. The Squad has made clear that public assistance is crucial in apprehending offenders, and that any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could prove vital in helping law enforcement capture Charlton.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

